Cuba Collects Signatures against US Interference in Venezuela

Million Venezuelans has already signed a letter addressed to UN Secretary General denouncing the aggressiveness of the Trump administration. (Photo: EFE)

A process of collecting signatures in work and study centers in the western provinces of Cuba will take place between September 9 and 13, in support and solidarity with Venezuela, the Bolivarian Revolution, and its legitimate president Nicolás Maduro.

Cuban workers representing the entire country will ratify our support for the Venezuelan government and people in the face of the aggressions of the

United States,” declared to Granma newspaper Consuelo Baeza Martín, a member of the National Secretariat of the Cuban Workers Federation (CTC). In work and educational centers we will reaffirm once again our vocation of solidarity and our support to our brother country, she added.

The official specified that acts will be carried out where the letter of the

Venezuelan people to the Secretary General of the United Nations will be

read, and the aggressive policy of the United States Government against the

South American nation will be condemned.



A collective form will also be signed by the workers, which will include names and surnames, identity card number and each of the signatories. Venezuela has sent a letter to the Secretary General of the United Nations, António Guterres, asking him to assert international law and demand an end to U.S. aggressions.



“Your Excellency, Dr. Guterres, we are writing to you so that, in your

capacity as Secretary General of the United Nations, you will not only raise

your voice in the face of unjust and vile aggression, but also demand that

you protect Venezuela from this unusual crime, since those who will succumb will be the international order and laws that have kept humanity free from planetary conflict.

“That is why we request, as a member country, that the United Nations system demand an end to this brutal aggression against Venezuela and activate the existing mechanisms for the protection of the Venezuelan people, and guarantee the full right of all the inhabitants of our homeland to human development and full life,” states the letter.

From August 10 to date, more than ten million Venezuelans have signed this

letter in the Bolivar squares of the country, through the No More Trump!

campaign, in rejection of the interfering and unilateral actions of the U.S.

government.

The activities have aroused the support of the international community. As the First Secretary of the Central Committee of the Party, Army General Raúl Castro Ruz, warned in his speech on July 26, 2018, “for us, as for Venezuela and Nicaragua, it is very clear that the siege is being tightened and our people must be alert and prepared to respond to each challenge with unity, firmness, optimism and unwavering faith in victory.