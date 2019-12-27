Cuba Awarded in China as High-Potential Tourist Destination

The award is an important acknowledgement of Cuba’s tourism sector. (Photo taken from PL).

Cuba on Friday received an award in China as a high-potential tourist destination, due to its growing prestige in the sector.

Cuban Consul in Shanghai Nestor Torres recevied the prize, granted by the specialized magazine Travelling Scope in the 2019 edition of its Stars Awards.



The publication, which was founded more than 30 years ago, is one of the main magazines of its kind in China and is distributed nationwide.



Torres told Prensa Latina that the award is an important acknowledgement of Cuba’s tourism sector, where new hotels have been built, attractions have been diversified and growth is expected in 2020.



‘It is, therefore, a commitment for those who promote Cuba as a destination. Now we have to work harder with Chinese agencies, airlines and tour operators, so that we can equally meet the expectations of this market today,’ the diplomat added.



The Travelling Scope Award and the recent inclusion of Cuba in the 2020 calendar of the Shanghai-based travel agency Iyooyoo are recognition of Cuba’s efforts to double the number of Chinese travelers to the Caribbean island in two to three years