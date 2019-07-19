Cuba Attends Nicaragua’s National Day Celebration

The Cuban delegation laid a wreath at the mausoleum that keeps the remains of Carlos Fonseca Amador, Santos Lopez and Tomas Borge. (Photo taken from www.lavozdelsandinismo.com)

Cuba’s First Vice President Salvador Valdes and Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez travelled to Managua for the celebrations of the 40th anniversary of the Sandinista Revolution tomorrow Friday.

‘We have come to pay tribute to Sandino, Carlos Fonseca Amador and other leaders who made Nicaragua’s independence possible,’ Valdes said upon arriving to Managua.



Speaking to the media at the airport, the Vice President wished Nicaragua to keep on advancing, creating opportunities and satisfaction for the people.



Valdes recalled that on Saturday Cuba and Nicaragua will be celebrating the 40th anniversary of restoring diplomatic relations. ‘It’s been a long relationship based on friendship and solidarity,’ he pointed out.



This meaningful date for you and us will be an important occasion for further strengthening these special relations, the Vice President concluded.



As part of the visit agenda, Valdes and Rodriguez laid a wreath at the mausoleum that keeps the remains of three founders of the Sandinista National Liberation Front Carlos Fonseca Amador, Santos Lopez and Tomas Borge.