Cuba Announces Upcoming Latin American Film Festival

This year the festival will screen 300 films from 37 countries.

The 41st International Festival of New Latin American Cinema will screen in Havana, from December 5 to 15, 300 films from 37 countries, according to its president, Ivan Giroud.

The event maintains its founding precepts and is proud to continue presenting the great themes of the Latin American reality, he said at a press conference held at the National Hotel, the venue of the event.



Of the total movies, 210 belong to countries of the continent, led by Argentina and Brazil.



The rest of the audiovisuals come from other parts of the world, from nations such as Spain, France, Germany and Great Britain.



According to Giroud, this year 21 fiction feature films, 18 premium operas, 21 documentaries (feature films), 10 short and medium films, 23 animated films, 25 unpublished scripts and 30 posters will compete for the Coral Prize.



Fiction films are from Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Guatemala, Peru, Uruguay and Cuba, and most of the movies are co-productions, including countries from other geographical areas.



Giroud pointed out that most audiovisual works address the current Latin American reality with issues such as sexual diversity, native peoples, and the current situation in countries such as Bolivia, among others.