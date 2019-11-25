Cuba and China Highlight Fidel Castro’s Role in Bilateral Ties

Event held at the Cuban Embassy in Beijing to honor Revolution leader Fidel Castro.

(Photo taken from PL).

Chinese and Cuban authorities praised this Monday Fidel Castro’s contribution to the continuous development of ties between the two countries, on paying tribute to him on the 3rd anniversary of his death.

Cuba’s Ambassador in China, Carlos Miguel Pereira, defined him as ‘an outstanding inspirer and promoter of our mutual friendship.’ He stressed the validity of Fidel’s words when he assured that the links ‘between Cuba and China are an example of transparency and collaboration between two nations that defend socialism in the most difficult conditions that humanity has ever experienced.’



Meanwhile, Qin Gang, deputy minister of Foreign Affairs of China, stressed the historic and indelible contribution of Fidel Castro to the continued promotion of bilateral ties.



Pereira and Qin made these statements during an event held at the Cuban Embassy in Beijing and in the presence of other government and Communist Party of China leaders, as well as members of the accredited diplomatic corps in this country.



Fidel Castro died in Havana on November 25, 2016, at the age of 90, and is considered a leading figure of contemporary world history.