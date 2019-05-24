Cristina and Alberto to Start Presidential Campaign

Cristina Fernández and Alberto Fernández. (File photo taken from https://www.lanacion.com.ar).

Alberto Fernandez and Cristina Fernandez, the presidential and vice presidential candidates, respectively, in the general elections in Argentina, will chair an event on Saturday, on a significant date, to launch their campaign.

On the 209th anniversary of the May Revolution, which paved the way to Argentina’s independence from the Spanish rule, and the 16th anniversary of Nestor Kirchner’s arrival in Casa Rosada (Pink House), the two politicians will participate in the inauguration of a park to honor the late ex-president in Merlo, Buenos Aires.



Governor Gustavo Menendez said on Thursday that the ceremony will start at 16:00 hours, local time, and will show great symbolism on a significant Saturday, a national date and the same day of the beginning 16 years ago of what is known today as Kirchnerism, represented by Nestor and Cristina.



Although for many it will not be the launch of the presidential formula, which was announced by Senator Cristina Fernandez last Saturday, it will be the first public event in which they will be seen together. The lawmaker Maximo Kirchner, leader of La Campora, is also expected to attend the rally.