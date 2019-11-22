Colombia Mass Protests Leave Three People Dead, Hundreds Injured

Colombia authorities confirmed the death of two people in the town of Buenaventura and one in Candelaria. (Photo taken from https://www.eltiempo.com).

Colombian Defense Minister Carlos Holmes acknowledged on Friday that three people died during the day of mass protests that took place yesterday in rejection of government policies.

The authorities confirmed the deaths of two people in the town of Buenaventura and one in Candelaria, both in the department of Valle del Cauca, while several witnesses denounced on social media what they consider excesses on the part of the security forces.



According to the minister, 141 members of the security forces were injured throughout the country, 138 of them military personnel; 122 other inviduals were injured, 98 were detained, 207 were taken into protection, eight minors were apprehended and 53 raids were carried out.



The national strike on Thursday, called by unions, social and student organizations, was joined by various sectors. The organizers consider it one of the largest mobilizations in recent years in the country, taking into account the broad participation and diversity of sectors present.



In addition, they highlighted the presence of young people, who were very active during the mobilizations.



Colombians abroad also spoke out from countries like Australia, Germany and France to reject the violent acts taking place in this South American country and demand respect for life.



Most of the marches took place peacefully, however, in some points there were road blocks and repression by the Mobile Anti-Disturbances Squadron.



The days before the strike were marked by the condemnation of raids carried out in several cities against social and trade union organizations that promoted the strike action.