Bolivian Health Professionals Called to Join New Medical System

The Bolivian government is convening on Tuesday health professionals from all over the country to participate in the new system of universal, free and quality care to be implemented as of March 1.

The Bolivian Ministry of Health launched on Tuesday the call for the registration of all medical staff, from different areas and specialties, interested in participating in the Unified Health System (SUS).

Health Minister Rodolfo Rocabado recently talked of the importance to guarantee the functioning of the healthcare initiative with support of the national human resource.

Among the requirements are that those registered must be trained doctors, who should show their diploma and have minimal work experience in that area.

Rocabado said that the number of general and specialized doctors needed will be soon published, and include nephrologists, urologists, cardiologists, internists and gynecologists, as well as licensed nurses, assistants, biochemists, dentists, medical imaging professionals, and lab technicians, among others.

SUS will start on March 1 with a basic number of benefits and an initial budget, it should be increasing over time according to the service and improve the conditions of equipment, infrastructure and human resources.

The initiative will be gradually implemented, but primary healthcare should be guaranteed for the entire population, which is why the Ministry of Health considers physicians as the best allies to achieve this goal.