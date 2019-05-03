Bolivia to Run for Pan American Games 2027

Bolivia President Evo Morales and Neven Ilic Álvarez, president of the Pan American Games. (Photo taken from https://www1.abi.bo/abi_/).

President Evo Morales of Bolivia has asked the President of the Pan American Sports Organization (ODEPA), Neven Ilic, the venue to host the 2027 continental competition.

Both leaders met this Thursday at the presidential terminal of Viru Viru International Airport, located in the eastern department of Santa Cruz.



According to an official report, the Minister of Sports, Tito Montaño, and the President of the Bolivian Olympic Committee, Marco Arze, among other authorities, also attended the meeting.



The Bolivian government, after successfully organizing the 11th South American Games in Cochabamba-2018, took several steps to advance towards this higher goal, as it is the most important sporting event in the continent.



The presence of Morales gives greater power to the candidacy, since it will be the Head of State who will confirm the commitment of an entire country.



The President of the South American Sports Organization (Odesur), Camilo Perez, declared months ago this entity will support Bolivia’s candidacy to host the 2027 continental competition.



This year, the 18th Pan American Games will be held from July 26 to August 11 in Lima, Peru, and the 2023 edition will be held in Santiago de Chile.