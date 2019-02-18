Over Twenty Killed in Bolivia Traffic Accident

Local media reported on Monday the collision of a cargo truck and a bus on the road linking the departments of Oruro and Potosi

Bolivia President, Evo Morales, lamented Monday a traffic accident that killed at least 22 people on the Oruro-Potosi highway, and instructed the police to strengthen controls on companies and drivers of inter-departmental public transport.

We are very sorry for the road accident that killed 22 people. Our condolences and solidarity to the families; I have instructed the police to strengthen controls on companies and drivers, and all authorities who are willing to collaborate in these emergencies, he wrote on Twitter.

Local media reported on Monday the collision of a cargo truck and a bus of the Inca company on the road linking the departments of Oruro (southwest) and Potosi (south), which so far has left a death toll of 22 people and 12 injured.

According to these sources, the wounded were transferred to the Korea hospital in Oruro, and the bodies to the morgue of the general hospital in La Paz.