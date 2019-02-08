African Union Relies on Young Talent to Boost Development

Sarah Anyang Agbor, commissioner for Human Resources, Science and Technology of the African Union Commission, said the organization currently trusts active young talent in Africa to boost development.

We support the technological strategies and youth initiatives to build integration, prosperity and peace that Africa needs, Agbor said in one of the working meetings of the 34th session of the Executive Council of the African Union (AU).

We are working to achieve great goals and the participation of our own citizens is a priority, so we trust in the competent and trained young people, who have level to perform at any world scenario, the official said.

Agbor informed that the Commission will promote an initiative financed with $1 million USD to achieve a sustainable impact on the growth trajectory of Africa by 2021, based on the commitment and protagonism of young people.

She also urge the African nations’ leaders to invest in the education and training of children, as a basis for their prosperity.