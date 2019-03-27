350 Cuban Athletes Already Qualified for Lima 2019

Lima Pan-American games will take place from July 26 to August 11.

Cuba has already qualified 350 athletes for the Pan American Games in Lima, from July 26 to August 11, reported on Monday the weekly sports newspaper Jit in its online edition.

A report by the High Performance Directorate of the National Institute of Sports (INDER), updated until March 19, confirmed that figure and stated the expectation is to exceed 400.



According to the information, the open waters already add up to four places, diving (one), swimming (three), artistic swimming (nine), water polo (22), athletics (30), badminton (six), handball (28), baseball (24), canoeing (12), cycling (12) and fencing (14).



The relationship continues with artistic gymnastics (10), rhythmic (six) and springboard (one); field hockey (32), karate (three), weights (eight), wrestling (six), women’s (six) and Greco-Roman (six), Basque ball (11), rowing (24), skating (three), pentathlon (five), softball (15), taekwondo (seven), table tennis (six), shooting (15), archery (four), sailing (five) and volleyball (12).



To the list of 200 classified men and 150 women can be added athletes from 11 disciplines with the greatest responsibility in track and field, swimming, boxing, judo and boxing.



Cuba will not participate in more than 140 out of the 422 events called to the Peruvian Games, which will demand greater efficiency from the Cuban delegation, INDER stated.



Besides, the note ratified the aspiration of surpassing the performance of the previous event in Toronto 2015, when Cuba won 36 gold medals, 27 silver and 34 bronze and finished in fourth place by nations.



It will also be strategic to advance in the classification to the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, taking advantage of the options (direct, ranking points, brands) that 19 sports will offer.