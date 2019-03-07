10th Congress of Cuban Women Starts in Havana

The conclave scheduled to end Friday gathers 360 delegates and 40 guests. (Photo: Jorge Luis Sánchez Rivera/Cubadebate).

The 10th Congress of Cuban Women´s Federation (FMC) is a space for dialogue and exchange of experiences to strengthen women’s empowerment, expressed Yaney Gonzalez, professor at the University of Ciego de Avila.

Gonzalez, in statements to Prensa Latina, pointed out that women —in most countries— are neither empowered nor legitimized at a constitutional, legal or political level and this limits their development in today’s society.



‘Cuba has an entity that represents us and places us first at the international level and not a women’s ministry that is dedicated to defining public policies of management and support for women’, she stressed.



Gonzalez said that in some countries women rights are violated every day and social leaders are murdered just because they are women.



She also added that the meeting is a good opportunity to explain the importance of a stronger union among women in the international context, which is increasingly abrupt and where Cuba is constantly under attack.



