World Backs Cuba with Overwhelming Rejection to US Blockade

The United Nations General Assembly on Thursday adopted, with support from 189 of its members, a new resolution calling for an end to the economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed by the United States on Cuba.

Only the United States and Israel voted against lifting the blockade, and there were no abstentions.

For the twenty-seventh consecutive time since 1992, the international community categorically demands at the main UN decision-making body the lifting of the blockade that Washington has imposed on Cuba for more than half a century.

This year’s voting was marked by pressure from the United States to discredit Cuba by presenting eight draft amendments which merely hindered and slowed down the process, and were not supported by the UN member States.

In the sessions held on Wednesday and Thursday, diplomats from several countries, on behalf of global and regional organizations or in their national capacity, demanded an end to to the blockade and criticized its impact on Cuba’s socio-economic development.

They also agreed that the blockade is a violation of the Cuban people’s human rights and hinders the country’s relations with the rest of the world.