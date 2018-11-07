Visit to China Strengthens Bilateral Relations, Cuban President Says

According to Díaz-Canel, this visit is another favorable occasion to strengthen the friendship and desire to always work with China

Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel on Wednesday stated that his current visit to China gives continuity and strengthens the bilateral relations uninterruptedly developed for 58 years between the two countries.

During a meeting with Wang Yang, chairman of the Standing Committee of the 13th Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, the Cuban president stressed that the significance of the trip is additional because it occurs amid a process led by the First Secretary of the Cuban Communist Party (PCC), Raul Castro.

Diaz-Canel explained that under the guidance of the party leader, a new generation is being placed in the main responsibilities of the PCC and the government.

Therefore, he considered this visit another favorable occasion to strengthen the friendship and desire to always work with China in favor of fostering ties between both states and their peoples.

The Cuban statesman thanked the facilities and attentions given by the Chinese authorities to receive it.

Wang welcomed Diaz-Canel and his accompanying delegation and expressed satisfaction for traveling to China some few months after taking office, which he considered as an evidence of the enormous importance granted by the Cuban side to the Havana-Beijing ties.

He described the Cuban leader as an old friend who always promoted friendship and cooperation in different areas with active contributions to the bilateral agenda.

Wang expressed confidence that the meetings with President Xi Jinping and other Chinese leaders will help raise to historic levels the bonds forged on the basis of fraternity, mutual respect and collaboration with benefits for both nations.

Diaz-Canel talked with the leader of China’s top political advisory body after arriving in Beijing on Wednesday to continue his official visit, opened on Tuesday in Shanghai (east).

According to the agenda scheduled for Thursday, Diaz-Canel expects to meet with Xi Jinping; Prime Minister Li Keqiang; and the President of the National People’s Congress and the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, Li Zhanshu, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing.

The signing of bilateral agreements and tours to sites of historical importance in Beijing is also underway.

China is the fourth stop of the first tour of the Cuban president by European and Asian countries after taking office in April.

The trip took him to France, Russia and the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea. The tour will continue in coming days in Vietnam, Laos and the United Kingdom.

Diaz-Canel previously visited in China in 2013 and 2015.