Vietnam Sends New Rice Donation to Cuba

Five thousand tons of rice will be sent to Cuba to help compensate the damages caused by recent rains in the Caribbean nation

The Party, the State and the Vietnamese people had a new gesture of solidarity with Cuba when they donated five thousand tons of rice to help compensate the damages caused by recent rains in the Caribbean nation.

In a ceremony carried out in the northern port city of Hai Phong, through where material aid from Cuba entered during war times, the general director of the State Reserve of Vietnam, Do Viet Duc, formally presented the donation to the island’s ambassador here, Lianys Torres Rivera.

Viet Duc recalled that during the recent visit to Cuba by the Secretary General of the Communist Party of Vietnam, Nguyen Phu Trong, both countries reaffirmed the will to take their historical and exemplary bilateral relations to higher levels. This donation, he said, is a concrete expression of that will.

He also expressed that the young generations of Cubans and Vietnamese will be faithful heirs of the traditions of friendship between both peoples.

To thank the donation, Torres Rivera said that it has a special meaning because it comes from the Vietnamese brothers and because the load will arrive in Cuba when it is still recovering from the considerable damage caused by the rains that last May affected part of its territory.

In November last year, Vietnam also donated a thousand tons of rice to Cuba to help it recover from the damage caused by Hurricane Irma.