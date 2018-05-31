Venezuela Sends Solidarity Aid to Cuba

According to Nicolas Maduro this aid is a tangible expression of the ethical support of two brother peoples

Venezuelan Minister of Internal Affairs, Justice and Peace, Nestor Reverol, declared that an aircraft of the Bolivarian National Armed Forces with 12 tons of humanitarian aid will flight to Cuba today.

At Simon Bolivar International Airport, in Maiquetia, Reverol said that this action is a sign of the brotherhood between both nations promoted by commanders Fidel Castro and Hugo Chavez.

He explained that after knowing the serious damages suffered to the electric system, road, crops and houses in Cuba after the subtropical storm Alberto, the president of Venezuela, Nicolas Maduro indicated in meeting with his Cuban counterpart, Miguel Diaz-Canel, that he will urgently send aid as a tangible expression of the ethical support of two brother peoples.

‘With this collaboration we want to express our solidarity support with the Cuban brothers,’ said Reverol.

The Cuban ambassador, Rogelio Polanco, thanked the humanitarian gesture, a few hours after the events, on behalf of the government and people of Cuba, and described it as a prove of brotherhood that strengthens the solidarity exchange between both countries.

The diplomat emphasized that the damages forced the authorities of the island to evacuate thousands of people, so as not to regret human losses, who will receive with satisfaction the disinterested gesture of the Bolivarian Revolution and the civic-military union.

‘This aid demonstrates what a government can do when human beings are the center of its social development,’ Polanco confirmed.

On the eve, Maduro told the executive vice president, Tarek El Aissami, to coordinate aid for the Cuban people affected by the heavy rains and floods caused by the subtropical storm Alberto.