US to Hold Midterm Elections November 6th

Electoral predictions accentuate the existing division among the voters who will attend the mid-term elections in the United States, something which tells of President Donald Trump’s failure to unite the country.

Just two days before the voting exercise, on Nov 6, a national poll by The Washington Post-ABC News shows how voting moves by issues, population sectors and age groups, highlighting the polarization between Democrats and Republicans.

In recent weeks the struggle for control of the Senate has intensified, with a tendency to favor the red party Republicans, the House of Representatives with an apparent inclination in favor of the blue Democrats, and the 36 seats of governors in dispute, in which there is a Democratic increase not enough to have the majority of seats.

Republican candidates try to emphasize economy in their campaigns, especially the growth of the economy and a favorable unemployment rate of 3.7 percent, but apparently the presidential rhetoric on some issues and attacks of the Democrats on the issue of the health care, will have a strong incidence on the vote against them.

According to the Post and ABC News poll, Democrats still have their lead in the battle for the House of Representatives, but Republicans may be motivated by increasingly positive economic assessments and President Trump’s severe focus on immigration and border security.

The survey found that registered Americans prefer Democratic House candidates over Republican candidates by 50 percent to 43.

Although the blue supporters have an advantage (51-44), there are still many seats in the lower house that could swing the balance one way or the other and make the fight tighter, the Post says.

The president in over 19 events in the past few weeks of the campaign worked hard for his candidates and criticized immigration more than any other issue, although his arguments were heavily criticized.

The president’s focus on immigration seems to have increased the importance of the issue in the minds of his party’s voters before Tuesday’s vote, and despite rejection within the Republican ranks, Trump’s ‘truths’ can only be proven after the polls.

In the Post’s poll, voters leaned more toward Democrats 47 to 42 percent over Republicans to solve the immigration problem, although the bases that supported Trump’s election remain intact.

As for health care, the blues go ahead with a big lead (39 points) among voters who rank the issue as one of the most important and lead with 69 points among those for whom global warming is one of the most important issues and with 46 points among those who say reducing divisions in the country is a major issue.

Something substantive for the Democrats will be the support they receive from women and youth. Females support them by 54 to 40 percent, while young voters ages 18 to 39 show a broad preference for them, from 58 to 35 percent.