UNESCO Director General Welcomes Cuba President

Audrey Azoulay received the Cuban president this morning at UNESCO’s Paris headquarters

The President of the Councils of State and Ministers, Miguel Díaz-Canel, and the Director-General of Unesco, Audrey Azoulay, today underlined the close relations between Cuba and this United Nations’ organization during a meeting held in Paris, the capital of France.

Azoulay received the Cuban president this morning at UNESCO’s Paris headquarters, who made a transit stay prior to an extensive tour that will take him to countries in Europe and Asia, according to Prensa Latina.

After welcoming him, the general director highlighted the excellent historical relations that are maintained today, through the permanent delegation of Cuba to the organization and work of the Cuban National Commission.

She also recalled that the Caribbean nation is one of the members of the Executive Board, one of the governing bodies of Unesco.

Diaz-Canel stated that the links with Unesco are very important for Cuba, which Cuba recognizes with great emphasis because its principles and values correspond to the principles and values of the Revolution.

To close the meeting, Díaz-Canel signed the Golden Book, in which he underlined the broad coincidences in global issues that both sides defend as a whole.

As part of his stay in Paris, the president was also received by the French Prime Minister, Edouard Philippe, after which he highlighted the high level of political relations between the two nations.

This Thursday Diaz-Canel will travel to Russia, where he will make an official visit, and then continue the tour of China, Vietnam, the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea and Laos.