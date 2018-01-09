Antonio Guterres celebrated the progress made during the high level conversations between the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (PDRK) and South Korea



United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres celebrated the progress made during the conversations between the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (PDRK) and South Korea at high level, particularly the agreement to ease military tensions and the reopening of the mutual talks.

According to the spokesman for Secretary General Stéphane Dujarric, Guterres believes that the restoration and strengthening of communication channels is essential to reduce the risk of miscalculations or misundertanding.

These are the first steps to reduce tensions in the Korean Peninsula.

Guterres also welcomed the decision of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea to send a delegation to the 2018 Olympic Winter Games in Pyeongchang.

As recognized by the UN General Assembly, the celebration of that event can foster an atmosphere of peace, tolerance and understanding among nations.

The Secretary General also acknowledged the diplomatic efforts that have contributed to reducing the tension and hopes that such actions will allow the resumption of a sincere dialogue leading to sustainable peace and denuclearization on the Korean Peninsula.