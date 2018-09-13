Trump Questions Hurricane-Related Deaths in Puerto Rico

The US president rejected on Twitter the death toll estimated by an investigation of the George Washington University

US President Donald Trump denied on Thursday the number of deaths caused by Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico, which was recognized by the local government, and blamed the Democrats for making up the numbers.

When the United States prepares to receive the impact of Hurricane Florence and returns to the center of attention the response of its government to this type of disasters, the president rejected on Twitter the death toll estimated by an investigation of the George Washington University.

According to the Republican, ‘3,000 people did not die in the two hurricanes that hit Puerto Rico. When I left the Island, AFTER the storm had hit, they had anywhere from 6 to 18 deaths.’

Trump, who traveled to the territory with Commonwealth status of his country on October 3, 2017, two weeks after Maria, said on his tweet that after his visit, the number of deaths did not rise too much, despite the fact that the official count of the local authorities was 64 deaths.

‘Then, a long time later, they started to report really large numbers, like 3,000. This was done by Democrats to make me look as bad as possible when I was successfully raising Billions of dollars to help rebuild Puerto Rico,’ he said in the microblogging service.

‘If a person died for any reason, like old age, just add them onto the list. Bad politics. I love Puerto Rico!’ the head of the White House added, whose administration was strongly questioned by the response and assistance provided to the island after the devastating hurricane.