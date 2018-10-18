Speaking to the press in the framework of the European summit in Brussels, the prime minister noted that this transition period would take a few more months

British Prime Minister Theresa May said today that her country and the European Union (EU) are weighing the possibility of extending the Brexit transition or UK’s withdrawal from that community body.

Speaking to the press in the framework of the European summit in Brussels, the prime minister noted that this transition period, scheduled from March 29, 2019, to late 2020, would take a few more months to ensure there is no hard border between the British region of Northern Ireland and Ireland.

Various sources agreed that there is fear that the establishment of a border and customs controls between Northern Ireland and Ireland will cause the reemergence of conflicts, which would frustrate the 1998 Holy Friday peace agreement.

The EU proposed in particular the extension of the transition period also in view of which the negotiations for the United Kingdom’s withdrawal from the integration bloc are at standstill in aspects such as the future relation between both parties.

Currently, London and the European Union, which is made up of 28 states, are working to seal a general pact, which includes the economic and security association, among other issues like customs.

When the United Kingdom leaves the EU in a short period of over five months, scheduled for March 29, 2009, analysts predict that its withdrawal could occur in a framework without agreement with its counterpart, a situation that would bring about great economic and financial losses to London.