Sancti Spiritus: Casa de la Guayabera Reopens after Restoration

This facility, located upon the Yayabo River in the historic area of the city, treasures guayabera shirts donated by outstanding Cuban and foreing personalities

The Casa de la Guayabera, which shelters the largest collection of the Cuban national garment, reopened its doors, after the restoration of its building, considered a jewel of the neoclassical style in the fourth town founded in Cuba.

In statements to Prensa Latina, the director of that institution, Carlo Figueroa, highlighted among the most significant changes made in the facility, the extension of the room where a sample of the 250 guayaberas of the collection is exhibited temporarily.

Now that space was merged with La Alforza workshop, that is to say, that in this part of the museum, in search of a dynamic exhibition, that the visitor can see how a guayabera is made in situ and learn about the history of the Spirituana shirt.

In addition, the sanitary services were repaired, all the exterior walls were restored, with more gargoyles to make drainage possible, roofs were waterproofed and all areas of the building, known as Quinta de Santa Elena and located in the oldest part of the city, were resurfaced.

This will lead to other changes, such as retaking spaces dedicated to bolero or rock and the creation of the Sala Lourdes Caro, in tribute to that singer and composer born in Sancti Spiritus.