Salvadorian President Pays Second Official Visit to Cuba

In statements to the press, Salvador Sánchez Cerén referred to the bilateral relations restored in 2009 and stressed that it has been a very intense process in all spheres

El Salvador’s President, Salvador Sanchez Ceren, arrived in Cuba on Tuesday, where he will meet until Saturday a work agenda that includes official talks with his counterpart Miguel Diaz-Canel.

In statements to the press, the Salvadoran President, who was welcomed by the Cuban Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Rogelio Sierra, referred to bilateral relations restored in 2009 and stressed that it has been a very intense process in all spheres.

‘It has strengthened the friendship between the two peoples (…) and it has in its center the love and affection for Commander Fidel Castro,’ the President stressed.

He added that El Salvador and Cuba act jointly both in the need for integration in Latin America, and in the strengthening of ties in the commercial sphere and cooperation between the two countries.

Likewise, he pointed out that through the Cuban educational method Yes, I can some 330,000 people were taught to read and write in the Central American country.

According to the program, Sanchez Ceren will place a wreath on Thursday to the island’s National Hero, Jose Marti, at the memorial that bears his name located in this capital.

The Salvadoran President will also visit the Santa Ifigenia cemetery, in Santiago de Cuba, to pay tribute to the historic leader of the Cuban Revolution, Fidel Castro.

The Salvadoran delegation is also made up of Foreign Minister Carlos Castañeda, as well as the Ministers of Health, Education, Economy and Culture.

This is the second official visit made by the President of El Salvador to Cuba, the first one in 2015.