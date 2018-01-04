The former head of state confirmed his return through his Twitter account, after giving an interview to Radio Gaviota, in Machala, El Oro province

Former President of Ecuador Rafael Correa has announced his return to his country to support ”No” in the popular referendum campaign that began this Thursday promoted by his successor, Lenin Moreno.

The former head of state, who lives in Belgium with his wife since last July, confirmed his return through his Twitter account, after giving an interview to Radio Gaviota, in Machala, El Oro province.

‘I am going to my homeland on January 4, to be with my colleagues in this fight against treason and partycracy,’ he said in the social network.

Correa insisted that during his stay in Ecuador he will push the NO vote to questions that he considers unconstitutional or a clear setback in rights such as the restructuring of the Citizen Participation Council, the elimination of indefinite re-election and the repeal of the Law on Capital Gains.

In his opinion, the rest of the questions could be resolved by Executive Decree.

For his part, Ricardo Patiño, who serves as president of the wing of the official Alianza Movement PAIS that follows Correa and defends the achievements of the Citizen Revolution, welcomed the return of the former head of state.

More than 13 million voters are summoned to the polls to participate in that democratic exercise, on February 4.