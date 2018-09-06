Powerful Earthquake Hits Hokkaido, Northern Japan

After the strong tremor, dozens of aftershocks have been reported, so local authorities called on people to evacuate

At least nine people were killed and 300 were injured in Japan, where an earthquake shook the prefecture of Hokkaido, in the northern region of the archipelago.

According to local media, 30 people are missing after the 7-magnitude earth tremor, the highest rate in Japan’s scale.

The earthquake occurred at 3:00 hours, local time, and caused power outages, landslides that buried dozens of houses and cracked roads, among other damages.

