Pedro Sánchez to Visit Cuba Next November 22-23

The president of the Spanish Government, Pedro Sanchez, will pay an official visit to Cuba on November 22 and 23, local media reported

Sanchez’s trip was agreed upon at the meeting he held with Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel in New York on September 25, during their participation in the United Nations General Assembly, EFE news agency reported.

It will be the first official visit to Cuba by a Spanish president since 1986, when his fellow social democrat Felipe Gonzalez visited the Caribbean island, according to the newspaper El Pais.

‘That a Spanish president has not visited Cuba in 30 years where our companies are shows that politics lags behind reality,’ Sanchez said at a forum held on September 27, during his visit to New York.

‘What we will do with this official visit is to normalize those relations that we traditionally had in several sectors,’ he added before expressing excitement over the trip, which will allegedly ‘normalize’ traditional ties between Spain and Cuba in the economic, social and cultural fields, he noted at the time.