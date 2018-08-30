Palestine Slams US-Israeli Occupation Plans at UN

President Mahmoud Abbas will reject categorically at United Nations(UN) the US-Israeli occupation plans

The Minister of Foreign Affair and Expatriates, Riyad Malki, announced today that President Mahmoud Abbas will reject categorically at United Nations(UN) the US-Israeli occupation plans.

President Abbas will stress in his speech at the General Assembly the sole goal of the so called ‘Century Deal’ is to wipe out the Palestinian cause, Malki emphasized.

Foreign Minister reiterated that, as alternative to that plan, the Palestinian State will present again the peace project proposed last February at the UN Security Council.

On that occasion, the leader asked an international peace conference to solve the Palestinian-Israeli conflict with a multilateral mechanism of implementation, as an alternative of Washington mediation.

The proposal was the Palestine respond after the US recognized Jerusalem as the Israel capital and implemented its measures to put an end with the Palestinian refugees, with the aim of removing them from the negotiating table.

Malki said this Thursday leaders all over the world should take measures to support the speech of Abbas and confront Donald Trump’s administration.

He also said Palestinians will respond Trump at UN if he announced the Century Deal: We will do, either through a press conference or in Abbas’specch, which will be some days after Trump will. Malki concluded.