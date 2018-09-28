Ninth CDR Congress Closes in Cuba

The presentation of the new elected national leadership and the executive secretariat, the results of the organization’s achievement and the prize-giving and recognition ceremony is expected today after three days of analysis

The 9th Congress of the Committees for the Defense of the Revolution (CDR) is concluding Friday in Havana, where delegates draw up strategies for a better functioning of the organization that brings together about eight million members.

Delegate Regla Maria Finale highlighted on Thursday at Havana’s Conference Center the participation of CDR members in the debates and analysis of the new Cuban Draft Constitution.

Finale told Prensa Latina that the law of laws will be the voice of the people and a way to build a future.

The delegate from Nueva Paz municipality, in western Mayabeque province, insisted on the need to work in training youth’s values, so they have in mind the history of the nation and the heroes that made another Cuba possible, different from that of 1959.

Writer Luis Toledo stated that the Cuban people are called to defend socialism in the Caribbean island, which faces a permanent hostility by the United States government.

The historical leader of the Cuban Revolution, Fidel Castro, announced on September 28, 1960, during a speech in front of the former Presidential Palace (current Museum of the Revolution), the founding of the CDR, an organization established to defend the Revolution in each neighborhood.