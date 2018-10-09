Nikki Haley Resigns as US Ambassador to UN

According to Axios website, the ambassador discussed her resignation with Trump last week during a visit to the White House

US Ambassador to the UN, Nikki Haley, presented her resignation to President Donald Trump, in what is the most recent resignation in an administration with numerous casualties, local media reported on Tuesday.

Several news organizations quoted government sources who reported on the decision of Haley, a former governor of South Carolina who was easily confirmed forpost only four days after Trump’s arrival at the White House on January 20, 2017.

According to Axios website, she discussed her resignation with Trump last week during a visit to the White House, and the media argued that the news shocked a number of senior foreign policy officials in the administration.

During her period as ambassador to the UN, Haley oversaw the strong and controversial changes promoted by Trump regarding the United States presence in the multilateral organization.

Haley’s stage has been marked by months of a complex relationship with the United Nations, because only in the last year the US president decided to leave Unesco, the Global Compact on Immigration and the Human Rights Council.

With her resignation, Haley becomes the last high profile foreign policy figure to leave the Trump administration, as former Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and two national security advisers Michael Flynn and Herbert McMaster did before.