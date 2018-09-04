New Minister of Foreign Affairs Appointed in Bolivia

The new Bolivian foreign minister previously worked as the ambassador of the country to the Organization of American States

The President of Bolivia, Evo Morales, sworn in on Tuesday Diego Pary as the country’s new Foreign Minister, who will replace the current Foreign Minister Fernando Huanacuni.

In an act that took place in the Casa Grande del Pueblo, the president acknowledged the work of the outgoing official and thanked his contribution to the international policy of this nation.

He also highlighted the performance of the new Bolivian foreign minister, who previously worked as the ambassador of the country to the Organization of American States.

Morales highlighted the indigenous descent of both diplomats, since Huanacuni was of Aymara origin, while Pary belongs to the Quechua community.

The face of Bolivia to the world will always be indigenous, as a sign of the origins of our people, he said.

In his farewell words, Huanacuni thanked President Morales for the trust placed in him and ratified his commitment to the process of change in the country.

For his part, Pary, on taking office, expressed his pride in serving Bolivia and expressed his willingness to continue positioning this South American nation in the global context.

Bolivia became a relevant international actor with precepts such as living well and the defense of Mother Earth. We will continue this legacy and maintain a respectful dialogue with all countries, he said.

The new foreign minister will assume his responsibilities immediately, while the outgoing minister will assume another position in the foreign service of the country, according to President Morales.