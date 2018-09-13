Nephrology Congress Kicks Off in Sancti Spiritus, Cuba

This congress will allow the exchange of experiences and update on the most advanced trends in the management of renal diseases

More than 300 Cuban and foreign specialists are attending today in this central city of the country the 9th National Congress of Nephrology, which includes the debate of nearly 200 presentations.

This congress has as its central theme to lessen the impact of kidney disease and is dedicated to the 15th anniversary of the creation of these services on the Caribbean island, promoted by the historical leader of the Cuban Revolution, Fidel Castro Ruz (1926-2016).

According to information received, one of the experts participating in this event, which will last until tomorrow, is Mexican doctor Alfonso Cueto Manzano, president of the Latin American Society of Nephrology and Hypertension.

Dr. Remberto Cruz, in charge of the Organizing Committee in the province, explained to local media this congress will allow the exchange of experiences and update on the most advanced trends in the management of renal diseases.

In addition, the presence of prominent professors of Nephrology in Cuba and experts from other specialties such as cardiologists, urologists, surgeons and gastroenterologists is expected, he said.

The head of the Nephrology services at the Camilo Cienfuegos Provincial General Hospital also said that the celebration in this city responds to the first world indicators shown by this specialty in the center and in Joaquin Paneca Hospital, in the northern municipality of Yaguajay.

The works, to be presented through lectures, round tables, symposiums and posters, will be linked to the prevention and control of kidney diseases, among other topics.