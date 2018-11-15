Miguel Díaz-Canel Back in Cuba after International Tour

The First Secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba, Army General Raúl Castro Ruz, welcomed the Cuban President at José Martï International Airport

During the dawn hours this Thursday the First Secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba, Army General Raúl Castro Ruz, welcomed President Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez and the official delegation accompanying him, at José Martï International Airport, upon their return from an international tour that included Russia and four Asian countries, plus stopovers in France and Britain.

Raúl was accompanied by José Ramón Machado Ventura, Central Committee second secretary, and First Vice President Salvador Valdés Mesa, and greeted Díaz-Canel with a strong embrace, upon his return from a productive tour that once again demonstrated how much the world loves Cuba.

During the tour, the President of Cuba’s Councils of State and Ministers held meetings with heads of state, businesspeople, solidarity activists, and Cubans, abroad, reaffirming to them the country’s intention of strengthening ties of friendship; and signed a number of important cooperation agreements regarding economic relations, technology, energy, industrial development, and sports, among other areas