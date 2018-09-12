Migratory Negotiations Going on Between Cuba and Honduras

The Second Round of Migratory Conversations between the Republics of Cuba and Honduras was held this week in Tegucigalpa



After two days of meetings in a cordial, frank and mutually respectful atmosphere, the Second Round of Migratory Conversations between the Republics of Cuba and Honduras, held in Tegucigalpa concluded, announced today the Cuban Foreign Ministry.

The meetings took place based on the good level of relations maintained by both countries, whose delegations evaluated the behavior of the migratory flow between them, a statement issued to that effect adds.

According to the source, this second round of talks was the propitious framework to negotiate a Memorandum of Understanding on migratory matters, which stimulates and guarantees the mobility of people in a regular, orderly and safe manner.

It also aims to strengthen cooperation between the two nations in the fight against irregular migration, human trafficking and smuggling of migrants, as well as the crimes associated with them.

Ulises Arranz, deputy director of the Department of Consular Affairs and Cubans Residing Abroad of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Cuba; and Jose Isaias Barahona, undersecretary of State for Foreign Policy Affairs of the Secretariat of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Honduras presided over the conversations on the 10th and 11th.