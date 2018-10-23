Iberostar Grand Hotel Trinidad Wins Quality Leader Award

It was known that in order to receive this distinction a full evaluation was carried out as well as surveys of foreign and national guests

The Iberostar Grand Hotel Trinidad, Sancti Spíritus, was granted the Quality Leader Award, in its sixth edition, by the National Trade Union of Hotels and Tourism and the Ministry of Tourism, said officials from that entity.

The only five-star hotel located in a city in central Cuba, won the prize because of its contributions to the economy as well as the high levels of efficiency in customer service.

It was known that in order to receive this distinction a full evaluation was carried out as well as surveys of foreign and national guests, which are included in specialized websites such as Tripadvisor.

The Iberostar Grand Hotel Trinidad is placed in a 16th century colonial style building in the center of the village of Trinidad, Cultural Heritage of Humanity.

Source: Prensa Latina / Translation: Escambray