Huge Demonstration in Barcelona Ratifies Independence Demand

The march was convened by the sovereign entities Catalan National Assembly and Cultural Omnium under the motto Let’s make the Catalan Republic

Hundreds of thousands of people marched Tuesday in Barcelona, the capital of Catalonia, to demand the separation from Spain, on the occasion of the celebration of the Diada, a Catalonia’s regional holiday.

Convened by the sovereign entities Catalan National Assembly and Cultural Omnium under the motto Let’s make the Catalan Republic, the protesters filled the 6 km of the central Diagonal Avenue of Barcelona throughout its journey.

The Guardia Urbana, the municipal police in Barcelona, numbered one million attendees, in which supporters of secession carried flags, posters and protest shirts.

This year, the commemoration of the main celebration of Catalonia was marked by the demand of freedom for the nine politicians who are in preventive prison due to the secessionist plan.

Since 2012, September 11, which recalls the defeat of Barcelona before the Bourbon troops in 1714 and the consequent loss of Catalan self-government, is a reason for massive protests to claim the right of decision by Catalans.