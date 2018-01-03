The European official came to Havana in March 2016 to promote the political dialogue between the EU and Cuba

The High Representative of the European Union (EU) for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Federica Mogherini, begins an official visit to Cuba during which she will meet Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez, among other activities.

According to the program of her stay, the vice-president of the European Commission will offer this Wednesday a magisterial lecture entitled The EU and Latin America at the San Gerónimo School in Havana.

Later she will visit a center for teenagers in Old Havana and the Center for the interpretation of Cuba-Europe cultural relations.

A courtesy visit to the president of the National Assembly of People’s Power, Esteban Lazo, official talks with Foreign Minister Rodríguez and a press conference are scheduled for tomorrow.

The European official was in Havana in March 2016 to promote the political dialogue between the EU and Cuba, when both sides were close to finalizing a bilateral agreement on cooperation and the lines to follow.

According to the authorities of the largest of the Antilles, relations between Cuba and the European Union are in good condition and are characterized by a favorable exchange.