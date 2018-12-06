Exhibitors from 19 Countries Present in Fiart 2018

This year, the event is dedicated to handcraft furniture, to the province of Villa Clara and has Mexico as guest country

The 22nd International Handicrafts Fair, Fiart 2018, opened on Thursday in Havana with the participation of exhibitors from 19 countries and Mexico as a guest nation.

Dedicated to handcrafted furniture, an expression of long tradition in Cuba, the event will display the work of creators from Peru (most represented country with 35 stands), Argentina, Colombia, India and Spain, among other nations.

Under the premise of Art, Utility and Trade, the San Carlos de la Cabaña Fortress will host the event, in which the island will be represented by 220 individual stands, 21 institutional stands and eight enterprises.

A collateral program, dedicated to the central province of Villa Clara, will include concerts, exchanges between specialists and creators, and theoretical meetings related to the development of contemporary crafts.

Organized by the Cuban Fund of Cultural Assets, the International Handicraft Fair is held every December and has become an important space for the promotion and commercialization of artisan creation.

As in each edition, the best stands and exhibited products will be awarded.