Miguel Díaz-Canel Thanks Support to Cuba at UN

The President of Cuba, Miguel Diaz-Canel, expressed his gratitude on Wednesday in France for the support shown to the Caribbean country by the international community during the UN session dedicated to the blockade of the United States against the island.

‘Thanks to the international community for its support to #Cuba. Proud to hear representatives of other nations highlighting the values and efforts of our heroic people, who have known how to resist and at the same time give solidarity to the world #NoMasBloqueo’, Diaz-Canel posted on Twitter.

As part of his transit stay in Paris prior to his tour around Europe and Asia, the president joined Cuba’s state mission in France to follow developments at the UN.

‘In transit to the Federative Republic of Russia, we share with our diplomats in France another Cuban fight against the Blockade. Most of the world’s governments say: #NoMasBloqueo #UnblockCuba #SomosCuba’, says the tweet.

Earlier, the Head of State was received by France’s PM, Edouard Philippe, at the Matignon Palace, where they shared a working lunch.

‘We had a fruitful meeting with the Prime Minister of France, Edouard Philippe,’ he said. There are prospects for expanding political, diplomatic, economic, trade and cooperation relations. #NoMasBloqueo #UnblockCuba #SomosCuba.’

The stay here precedes a tour Diaz-Canel will make with official visits to Russia, China, Vietnam, the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea and Laos.

According to the Cuban Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the tour will be held from November 1 to 12, and will be hosted by the highest state authorities and the governments of those nations, with whom he will exchange on bilateral agenda issues as well as discuss international matters of common interest.