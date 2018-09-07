Cuban Vice President Praises Ties with China

Valdes Mesa stated that diplomatic ties between both nations have uninterruptedly advanced

Salvador Valdes Mesa, first vice president of the Councils of State and Ministers of Cuba, stressed in Beijing that relationship between his country and China has reached full maturity after more than 50 years.

Valdes Mesa stated that diplomatic ties between both nations have uninterruptedly advanced, adding sustained exchange of high- level visits strengthened dialogue and mutual political trust.

The two countries are making progress, especially in cooperation associated with biotechnology, renewable energies and the training of human resources, he said.

China is Cuba’s second commercial partner at global level and one of the main destinations for national exports of goods, he added.

‘Cuba and China will continue strengthening cooperation on the basis of equality, respect and reciprocal benefit,’ Valdes Mesa emphasized in a note delivered to Prensa Latina.

Valdes Mesa thanked the invariable stance of the Chinese government, along with the rest of the international community against the economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed by the United States against the Caribbean island for more than 50 years.

The first Cuban vice president began today a tour of the continent, with stops in the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea and Vietnam.

First Deputy Foreign Minister Marcelino Medina; the director of Asia and Oceania department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Alberto Blanco; Cuban ambassador here, Miguel Angel Ramirez, and other embassy’s officials, accompanied the visitor.