Cuban President Praises Importance of Jobs, Investments

Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez review with the members of his cabinet the programs to generate jobs and investments, which he described as vital for the country’s development, the official newspaper Granma reported today.

According to the daily, the president of the Councils of State and of Ministers chaired a meeting in the framework of the systematic monitoring of a score of programs of high impact on Cuba’s development.

Granma said that participants in the meeting analyzed, among other issues, the situation of jobs and the state of several investments that are being made in different regions of the country.

Particularly, Diaz-Canel underlined the importance of promoting the incorporation of people with the capacity to work, especially youths, into jobs, as a way to contribute to society and to meet their needs.

At the meeting, Cuban officials also reviewed the state of some investments being made in several territories of the country, where they have a significant impact on the economy, the newspaper added.

On this occasion, executives from several companies rendered account on the state of investments. The meeting also analyzed the investments to enlarge the fuel storage capacities, including the construction of new deposits, the maintenance of those in operation and the recuperation of others that are out of service.

Diaz-Canel underlined that this program is strategic for the country’s development and sovereignty.