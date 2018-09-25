Cuban President Meets Worldwide Leaders at UN

Actions rather than words; cooperation, not intervention; solidarity, not plundering, said the Cuban president at UN body, which begins its general debate on Tuesday.

Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel continues on Tuesday the activities related to his participation at UN General Assembly, as part of which he holds bilateral talks with leaders of several nations.

Diaz-Canel held on Monday his first speech at the multilateral body during the Nelson Mandela Peace Summit, a high-level meeting of the General Assembly in which he said that international peace remains threatened by the philosophy of domination.

There cannot be development without peace and stability, nor can there be peace or stability without development, stated the Cuban head of State, who said that the only tribute worthy to the memory of Mandela is to promote development in underprivileged nations.

On Monday, Diaz-Canel also held a meeting with Republican and Democratic members of the United States Congress. He ratified the will to promote the progress of bilateral relations.

In that meeting, held at the Cuban Permanent Mission to the UN, the president referred to the willingness to take advantage of the cooperation potentialities on the basis of equality and mutual respect.

Diaz-Canel stated in front of senators and representatives that the regression experienced in the relations between both countries in recent times and the permanence of the blockade harm the interests of their respective peoples.

In this context, the obstacles to the economic development to which the Caribbean nation is entitled also extend, he noted.

In turn, the members of the Capitol, in subsequent statements to Prensa Latina and other media outlets, expressed the need to lift the economic, commercial and financial siege imposed by Washington to the island and the importance of expanding cooperation between both countries.

I want the United States has complete relations with Cuba, there is no reason to have a blockade that we know has failed, said Democratic Congresswoman Karen Bass, one of the participants in the meeting.

Blue Party senator, Ron Wyden, said that as a top democrat of the Finance Committee of the Upper House of Congress, he was very pleased during the Monday meeting with the optimism about some ways to change the current restrictions of trade and promote mutually beneficial activities.

Diaz-Canel also held bilateral meetings on Monday with his Ecuadorian peer, Lenin Moreno; Iran’s Hasan Rohani; Croatia’s Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovia; Mozambique’s Filipe Nyussi; Peru’s Martin Vizcarra; and Andorra’s Antoni Marti.