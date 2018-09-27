Cuban President Carries Out Broad Agenda in and outside UN

The Cuban Statesman is scheduled to have on Thursday an informal meeting with U.S. agricultural representatives and will meet with a religious authority of New York City

Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel is meeting on Thursday with U.S. representatives, businessmen, and authorities in New York City, besides his fulfilling his bilateral agenda at UN.

Diaz-Canel held on Wednesday a cordial and friendly meeting with Mayor of New York City, Bill de Blasio, sources of the delegation reported.

The Democratic politician told the press that he would like to see a positive relationship between the two countries.

Unfortunately, I think some of the Donald Trump administration’s decisions have made it more difficult and not easier, Blasio said.

He met on Monday with Republican and Democratic members of the United States Congress, who ratified the will to push forward with bilateral relations.

In that event, held at Cuba’s Permanent Mission to the United Nations, the Havana willingness to take advantage of the cooperation potentialities on the basis of equality and mutual respect was also ratified.

On Tuesday, Diaz-Canel spoke with executives from several U.S. companies in the information and communications technology sector interested in the potentialities of the island’s market.

Invited by Eric Schmidt, Executive Chairman of Alphabet, whose main subsidiary is Google, where the meeting was held, the Cuban president spoke with the participants about the development of the new technologies.

Washington has been fabricating, under false pretexts, scenarios of tension and hostility against the island that benefits no one, Diaz-Canel said Wednesday at the UN General Assembly.

But such a position is contrary to the aspirations shared by U.S. citizens and Cuban residents outside the island, the President said.

All this contrasts with the fact that we maintain diplomatic ties and cooperation programs in a limited group of sectors, although the potentialities for a smooth commercial relationship is well known and an understanding would benefit the interests of the entire region, he added.