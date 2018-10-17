Cuban Hammer Thrower Wins Bronze in Youth Olympic Games

Alegna Osorio earned the bronze medal in the girl´s hammer throwing event of the athletics tournament in the Youth Olympic Games

Olympic Games running in Buenos Aires, Argentina, until next Friday.

Osorio ranked third in the podium after reaching 63.31 meters in her second attempt and followed Ukrainian Valeriya Ivanenko (72.08), who won the gold medal, and Egyptian Rawan Ayman (66.50), according to the official website of the contest.

So far, the Cuban delegation has won three gold and two bronze medals in this Youth Olympics, including two crowns in athletics and one of freestyle girl wrestler Milaymis Marin.

The ones who rose to the top of the podium in athletics were Melany Matheus, in the girl´s discus throwing event, and Lester Lescay (men´s long jump), while the remaining bronze medal went to judoka Nahomys Acosta (52 kilos).

In the previous edition of Nanjing, China, in 2014, Cuba finished 35th in the overall medal table by winning two gold, one silver and one bronze medals.