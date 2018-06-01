Cuban Disco Throwers Win Silver, Bronze in Rome

Yaime Perez and Denia Caballero won the silver and bronze medals respectively at the stage of the 2018 Diamond League celebrated in Rome

Cuban female disco throwers Yaime Perez and Denia Caballero won the silver and bronze medals respectively at the stage of the 2018 Diamond League celebrated in Rome, at the Olympic Stadium Thursday.

The two Cuban disco throwers followed the two-time Olympic Champion Sandra Perkovic (Croatia) in the podium, after Perkovic sent the discus as far as 68.93 meters to set a new record for the Diamond League by three centimeters.

Perez threw the discus at 66.62 meters while Caballero registered 63.48. Germans Anna Ruth and Nadine Muller took the 4th and 5th place respectively.

In the men’s competition of the same specialty, Jamaican Fedrick Dacres won with a shot of 68.51 meters, escorted by Lithuanian Andrius Gudzius (68.17) and Israeli Ehsan Hadadi, while in the 400 hurdle meters, Qatari athlete Abderrahman Samba achieved the best time of the season by stopping the clocks in 47.48 seconds and also set a new personal best.

The 2nd and 3rd places were for Norwegian Karsten Warholm (47,82, second) and Cuban-born nationalized in Turkey Yasmani Copello (48.63).