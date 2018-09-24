Cuba Will Denounced at UN US Economic Blockade, Said Diaz-Canel

Diaz-Canel remarked that the blockade on Cuba is the longest ever in the history of humanity, adding it has punished generations of Cubans

Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel who is already in New York for the UN General Assembly will denounce what he termed as ”US aberrant policy of blockade” imposed on Cuba for over 55 years.

‘It’s a failed policy and it will continue to fail,’ stressed the Statesman who arrived in New York for taking part for the first time at the UN General Assembly that is holding its 73rd period of sessions.

Diaz-Canel remarked that the blockade on Cuba is the longest ever in the history of humanity, adding it has punished generations of Cubans born before and after the triumph of the Revolution on January 1, 1959.

In statements to the Cuban media covering the General Assembly, Diaz-Canel mentioned his visit is taking place at times when relations with the US are moving back due to Donald Trump administration’s measures.

Washington’s cold war rhetoric has revived the Monroe doctrine, therefore it is an administration with which it is hard to advance relations between equals, the President pointed out.

Despite differences, Cuba is seeking to maintain civilized relations with Washington, he added.

‘We have brought though a message of peace and friendship from our people, their wish and aspirations of building a better world and contributing as a small country a modest effort to that endeavor. We are sure it is possible,’ he stressed.

Diaz-Canel is the third Cuban president to attend the UN General Assembly. Prior to him, Fidel Castro and then Raul Castro did it.

The President is accompanied by Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez, Foreign Trade and Foreign Investment Minister Rodrigo Malmierca, Communication Minister Jorge Luis Perdomo and Deputy Foreign Minister Abelardo Moreno.

General Director of the US Office at the Foreign Ministry Carlos Fernandez de Cossio, Cuban representative to the UN Anayansi Rodriguez and Ambassador to the US Jose Ramón Cabañas are also making up the Cuban delegation.

For 27 years Cuba has successfully brought to the General Assembly its resolution demanding the full lifting of the US economic, financial and trade blockade. It’s demand has received growing support along the years. In 2017, 191 of the Assembly’s 193 members voted in favor. Only the US and Israel voted against.