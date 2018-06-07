Cuba Rejects OAS Resolution Against Venezuela

Cuba also demands respect for the sovereignty and self-determination of the Venezuelan people, expressed in the results of the May 20th elections

Cuba condemned today a resolution against Venezuela approved at the 48th General Assembly of the Organization of American States (OAS), considering it an interference in the internal affairs of that South American country.

This decision contravenes international law and strict observance of the principles of the United Nations Charter, including respect for self-determination, said the Director-General of Latin America and the Caribbean of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Eugenio Martínez.

The adopted resolution does not contribute to the dialogue in Venezuela, the official added, recalling that the pressure exerted by several OAS members prevented reaching an agreement between the government and the opposition.

‘The government of the United States does not have moral authority as the discredited Organization of American States does not have it either to offer lessons in democracy and human rights,’ Martinez said at a press conference.

He highlighted the position of ‘a large group of countries that honorably did not support this resolution.’

Cuba, Martinez reiterated, demands respect for the sovereignty and self-determination of the Venezuelan people, expressed in the results of the elections of May 20.

Cuba supports ‘the Bolivarian and Chavez Revolution, the civic-military union of the Venezuelan nation and its legitimate and democratic government led by its president, Nicolás Maduro,’ he said.

The Cuban official said that the aforementioned resolution calls on the member countries of the OAS to devise strategies to destabilize the order in that South American nation, which means an incitement to violence.

Likewise, he added, it means the imposition of sanctions and unilateral coercive measures that would affect the Venezuelan people.