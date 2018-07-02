Cuba Reaffirms Commitment to Protect Heritage

Cuba is participating in the 42nd session of the UNESCO World Heritage Committee, underway in Manama, capital of Bahrain

Cuba reiterated its commitment to heritage protection during the general policy debate of the 42nd session of the UNESCO World Heritage Committee, which takes place in Manama, capital of Bahrain.

According to an official statement, this was stated by the Vice President of the National Cultural Heritage Council, Nilson Acosta, who also confirmed the willingness to continue working on the implementation of the Convention on the subject.

The head of the Cuban delegation stressed that the island is committed to an integrated and sustainable heritage management model in which culture and the community are located in the fundamental center of management.

On the other hand, the representation of the Caribbean nation condemned the deliberate destruction of heritage and highlighted the importance of the implementation of UNESCO normative instruments for the protection of heritage in all its forms, particularly in the case of armed conflicts and situations of natural disasters.

He also highlighted the importance of the implementation of the UNESCO cultural work plan for Latin America and the Caribbean, and highlighted the organization’s support for the Plan of Ministers of Culture of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC), adopted in Havana in 2014, in which the protection of heritage is a fundamental component.

The delegation highlighted the importance of continuing to strengthen actions focused on work related to heritage and sustainable tourism issues; heritage and climate change, and capacity building for small island developing states.