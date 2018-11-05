Miguel Díaz-Canel Offered Warmly Welcome in Korea (+photos)

The reception given to the Cuban president and his delegation shows the deep friendship that exist between Cuba and People’s Democratic Republic of Korea

The recently started visit to the People’s Democratic Republic of Korea (PDRK) by Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel shows friendship, invincible unity and brotherhood, according to local media outlets.

Such was the editorial comment published on Sunday by the official organ of the Workers’ Party of Korea (WPK), Rodong Sinmun, referring to the reception of the island’s leader by the North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.

The most important North Korean newspaper affirmed that the DPRK and Cuba have stood shoulder to shoulder in the common struggle against the imperialist policy of aggression and war, the defense of peace and the aim of achieving the victory of the socialist cause.

The WPK and the government of North Korea maintain the invariable position of expanding and further developing, in accordance with new contemporary demands, the traditional relations of friendship and cooperation with the Cuban people, consolidated from generation to generation.

Pyongyang and Havana are geographically distant, but the peoples of both countries continue to strengthen fraternal ties based on the ideal of socialism, it said.

Rodong Sinmun assured that the friendship and unity between the Communist Party of Cuba (PCC) and the WPK are sincere and unbreakable, typical of brothers who fight for the victory of socialism and serve as a world example to the countries whose peoples are carrying out revolutions.

It praised the Cuban people, under the guidance of the PCC, currently hold up the flags of anti-imperialist independence and socialism.

And it does so, it stressed, without bowing to the harsh sanctions and pressures of the imperialists, in accordance with the legacy of the historical leader of the Cuban Revolution, Fidel Castro, and under the leadership of Raul Castro and Miguel Mario Diaz-Canel.

The most recent edition of the newspaper extended a warm congratulations for the arrival here, at noon on Sunday, of the Cuban president and the delegation he heads.

(Photos taken from http://www.rodong.rep.kp/en/)