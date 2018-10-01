Cuba President Returns from New York

Díaz-Canel is back in the island after having participated in the UN’s 73rd General Assembly and holding relevant meetings in New York with US politicians and business people



President Miguel Diaz-Canel is back to Cuba after appearing at the United Nations for the 73rd General Assembly and holding relevant meetings in New York with US politicians and business people.

He was welcomed on Sunday at the tarmac of Jose Marti International Airport of Havana by the First Secretary of the Cuban Communist Party, Army General Raul Castro.

At the UN he addressed the Nelson Mandela Peace Summit, the General Assembly and held meetings with world leaders, while in New York City he gathered with US politicians and business people, Cuban emigrees and American friends of Cuba.

Diaz-Canel lashed out at the long standing US policy of economic, financial and trade blockade against Cuba, and criticized industrialized nations for their lack of willingness to help eradicate poverty and hunger around the world.

The Cuban Statesman also attended a high level meeting on nuclear disarmament where he stressed that stop developing, producing and proliferating nuclear weapons become imperative and called for the destruction of existing atomic arsenals.

As part of his busy agenda, the Cuban President was welcomed at Columbia University, visited sites of historic interest in New York City like the National History Museum and the 9/11 Memorial, and paid tribute to Cuban National Hero Jose Marti at the bronze monument of the Cuban independent fighter.